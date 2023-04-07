A week after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a crowded house party in north Lincoln, police have arrested another teenager on suspicion of his alleged murder, according to authorities.

Police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old Lincoln boy in Michigan accused of fatally shooting Damien Brave, who died at a Lincoln hospital in the early morning hours of April 1 after he was shot multiple times at a party near 27th and Fair streets the night before, according to police and court filings.

Kashaun M. McCree was taken into custody in Detroit on Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference Friday morning.

Judge Laurie Yardley signed a warrant for McCree's arrest Thursday but sealed the affidavit in support of that warrant — the public document that describes what gives police probable cause to arrest a defendant — along with three other court documents filed by prosecutors.

Ewins said the 17-year-old is a Lincoln resident but has family in both Nebraska and Michigan, where he was arrested. Though authorities said Monday that they had identified several "people of interest," police are not seeking additional suspects in Brave's death, Ewins said.

Police have only said Brave was shot multiple times, but his girlfriend and his mother each said he was shot four times — once in the stomach and three times in his legs.

The 18-year-old was taken by private car to a local hospital after he was shot at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

His mom, Heidi Brave, said he was admitted to the hospital by 11:50 p.m., was unresponsive by 1:12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, leaving behind a grieving family that includes four sisters and his parents.

Brave is the city's fifth homicide victim of 2023 and the second 18-year-old to die in an act of alleged gun violence in Lincoln this year.

"He didn't get a chance to live his life," his mother said.

