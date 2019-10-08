See video from the scene inside Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
See video from the scene inside Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.