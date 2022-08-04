 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrant turns up 630 ecstasy pills, handgun in Lincoln, police say

Narcotics investigators serving a search warrant in east Lincoln on Wednesday found 630 ecstasy pills, 154 grams of marijuana and a .40-caliber handgun, resulting in the arrest of a Lincoln man, according to police.

The warrant, served around 4 p.m. Wednesday near North 79th Street and Yellow Knife Drive, a block north of Holdrege Street, also led investigators to 54.6 grams of ecstasy powder, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Thursday.

Gotti Waters, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while violating a felony drug statute.

Gotti Waters

Waters

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

