Warrant out for Omaha man who had sex with minor in Lincoln, police say

A Lancaster County judge Thursday signed an arrest warrant for an Omaha man who police say had sex with a 15-year-old trafficking victim in December 2019, according to court records.

Jose Pila-Cevallos, 29, was formally charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a minor. He has not been arrested for the crime.

The charge stems from an instance more than two years ago, when a witness told investigators they saw Pila-Cevallos pay $100 to a 15-year-old girl who was being sexually trafficked, police said in court records.

In August 2021, the girl told police she was being trafficked by a 50-year-old woman who was receiving payments for sex with the girl, Lincoln Police Investigator Ben Pflanz said in an arrest affidavit.

In December, she told investigators Pila-Cevallos had paid her for sex, providing screenshots of conversations she had with the man, Pflanz said in the affidavit.

