 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Warrant out for Omaha man who had sex with minor in Lincoln, police say

  • 0

A Lancaster County judge Thursday signed an arrest warrant for an Omaha man who police say had sex with a 15-year-old trafficking victim in December 2019, according to court records.

Jose Pila-Cevallos, 29, was formally charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a minor. He has not been arrested for the crime.

The charge stems from an instance more than two years ago, when a witness told investigators they saw Pila-Cevallos pay $100 to a 15-year-old girl who was being sexually trafficked, police said in court records.

In August 2021, the girl told police she was being trafficked by a 50-year-old woman who was receiving payments for sex with the girl, Lincoln Police Investigator Ben Pflanz said in an arrest affidavit.

In December, she told investigators Pila-Cevallos had paid her for sex, providing screenshots of conversations she had with the man, Pflanz said in the affidavit.

15-year-old suspect in Seacrest Field shooting charged as adult
21-year-old Lincoln man sentenced for his part in robbery plot that resulted in friend's killing
Lincoln man cited a month after shooting at catalytic converter thieves, court records show
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News