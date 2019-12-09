Warrant out for arrest of 20-year-old man in connection to shooting at Capitol Beach park

A 20-year-old man is being sought in connection to a man being shot multiple times Oct. 25 during a scramble over a gun at a Capitol Beach park.

Prosecutors charged Lorenzo Garcia on Friday with second-degree assault, attempted robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

In an affidavit for Garcia's arrest, Ben Pflanz, an investigator with the Lincoln Police Department, said neighbors reported hearing pops in the area of Lakeview Park at Northwest 20th and West Q streets at about 9 p.m. that day.

Police found shell casings and a small amount of blood in the street.

While officers were there, the 37-year-old victim returned with his mother. He told them he had been involved in a fight and that he'd taken a gun from the man with whom he'd fought.

He said he had gone to the park to meet a woman he'd met on the online app Snapchat. As he was talking to her, he heard a male voice tell him to empty his pockets. He turned around and saw a man wearing a bandanna over his face with a gun.

As the men struggled over the gun, the victim was shot in the stomach. Police said he had multiple injuries, including cuts on his chin and wounds to his hand and stomach.