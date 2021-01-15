Warrant goes out for Lincoln man charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

A warrant has gone out for the arrest of a 30-year-old Lincoln man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in September.

Hani Hadgi had been set for court Thursday for leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury or death. When he didn't show, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Victor Melendez II, 41, of Lincoln, died after being struck by an SUV in the Belmont neighborhood at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, according to a police report.

Police found Melendez lying on the ground at 12th and Belmont streets when they got there and the GMC Terrain at the end of the block disabled after hitting a street sign.

Officers believe Hadgi, the driver, had gone into the grass to hit Melendez and then continued driving east.

Prosecutors said Hadgi had been in a disturbance with others and driving recklessly when he struck Melendez. He was on probation on a drug charge out of Douglas County at the time.

