 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrant goes out for Lincoln man charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
View Comments
editor's pick

Warrant goes out for Lincoln man charged in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian

{{featured_button_text}}

A warrant has gone out for the arrest of a 30-year-old Lincoln man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in September.

Hani Hadgi had been set for court Thursday for leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury or death. When he didn't show, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Hani Hadgi

Hani Hadgi

Victor Melendez II, 41, of Lincoln, died after being struck by an SUV in the Belmont neighborhood at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, according to a police report.

Police found Melendez lying on the ground at 12th and Belmont streets when they got there and the GMC Terrain at the end of the block disabled after hitting a street sign.

Officers believe Hadgi, the driver, had gone into the grass to hit Melendez and then continued driving east.

Prosecutors said Hadgi had been in a disturbance with others and driving recklessly when he struck Melendez. He was on probation on a drug charge out of Douglas County at the time.

Teen hunter critically injured when high-powered rifle accidentally discharged, sheriff says
20-year-old Lincoln father arrested in child abuse involving 3-month-old girl

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News