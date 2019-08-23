A man wanted on warrants fled Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies, crashed into passing cars and ditched his car in west Lincoln Thursday afternoon, Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan said.
Around 3 p.m., a deputy driving west on O Street saw someone he spotted that had a suspended license and felony warrants from Scottsbluff, Duncan said.
The deputy followed the car to the McDonald's parking lot at Sun Valley Boulevard and O Street and then waited until the car tried to leave before initiating a traffic stop, he said.
As deputies tried to contact the driver, the car sped off into the intersection there, hitting two cars and continuing west.
Deputies ended their pursuit for public safety and tended to the drivers in the crash, neither of whom needed to be taken to the hospital, he said.
Other deputies along with Lincoln police officers came to the area, searched for the car and found it abandoned at Coddington and West Q Street.
Deputies and police using police dogs found the man, identified as 27-year-old Frankie Ramirez, hiding in a nearby backyard, he said.
Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident, willful reckless driving, driving under suspicion, and several traffic violations.
His warrants included charges for terroristic threats, using a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
His passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, because she fled the car after the crash, Duncan said.
