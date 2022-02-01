 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walton woman rammed man's vehicle with car, sheriff says

A 55-year-old Walton woman is in jail after she's alleged to have used her car to ram into a vehicle occupied by a 70-year-old man Monday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County sheriff. 

Terry Wagner said the man called authorities at around 3:25 p.m. Monday, after Susan Charbonneau threw lawn ornaments toward him at their shared home on 118th Street in Walton. 

Susan Charbonneau

Charbonneau

Wagner said the 70-year-old entered his vehicle to protect himself from Charbonneau, who then got in her own car before ramming it into the driver's side of the man's vehicle. The collision caused $5,200 in damage, the sheriff said. 

Charbonneau was arrested on second-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and felony criminal mischief. 

She was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

