Walton woman rammed man's vehicle with car, sheriff says

A 55-year-old Walton woman is in jail after she's alleged to have used her car to ram into a vehicle occupied by a 70-year-old man Monday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.
Terry Wagner said the man called authorities at around 3:25 p.m. Monday, after Susan Charbonneau threw lawn ornaments toward him at their shared home on 118th Street in Walton.
Wagner said the 70-year-old entered his vehicle to protect himself from Charbonneau, who then got in her own car before ramming it into the driver's side of the man's vehicle. The collision caused $5,200 in damage, the sheriff said.
Charbonneau was arrested on second-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and felony criminal mischief.
She was taken to the Lancaster County jail.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
