Wahoo Man sentenced to six years and five months of imprisonment for felony possession of ammunition
Wahoo Man sentenced to six years and five months of imprisonment for felony possession of ammunition

A Wahoo man was sentenced to six years, five months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. 

Trent Duckworth, 31, was in possession of several boxes of ammunition and two .223 caliber magazines for an AR-15 style rifle. The Wahoo Police Department found the ammunition after executing a search warrant at his residence following an assault that allegedly occurred there.

On Facebook Messenger, Duckworth threatened another individual who knew the victim of the assault, claiming to have full "AR magazines."

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the ammunition and found that it had been handled by Duckworth. As a convicted felon, it was illegal for him to possess the ammunition. 

Duckworth will serve three years supervised release after his prison sentence is complete.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

