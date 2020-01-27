Wahoo man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ammunition

A Wahoo man was sentenced to six years, five months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Trent Duckworth, 31, was in possession of several boxes of ammunition and two .223 caliber magazines for an AR-15 style rifle, federal prosecutors said. The Wahoo Police Department found the ammunition after executing a search warrant at his residence following a reported assault.
On Facebook Messenger, Duckworth threatened another individual who knew the victim of the assault, claiming to have full "AR magazines," federal officials said.
As a convicted felon, it was illegal for Duckworth to possess ammunition.
Duckworth will serve three years supervised release after completing his prison sentence.