Wahoo man arrested in Lincoln faces child porn charges

A 41-year-old Wahoo man suspected of distributing child pornography was arrested Tuesday in Lincoln.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division, working with the Wahoo Police Department and Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, arrested William Sloup without incident Tuesday afternoon.

A State Patrol news release said Sloup's arrest came after an investigation that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The news release said investigators discovered several sexually explicit images involving children on Sloup’s phone. Sloup, who was booked into the Saunders County Jail, faces 10 felony counts of distribution of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

The patrol did not say what Sloup was doing in Lincoln or if there is any local connection to the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

