Wagner announces run for eighth term as Lancaster County sheriff

Terry Wagner -- who at the end of his seventh term will be the longest-serving Lancaster County sheriff in history -- will run for an eighth and what he said would be his last four-year term.

Wagner, 67, a Republican, was first elected in 1994 and sworn into office six weeks early because the sheriff appointed to replace Tom Casady, who had become police chief, resigned after being in office one day.

That six weeks in office will put his tenure that much beyond the only other Lancaster County Sheriff who has served seven terms, Merle Karnopp, who was sheriff from 1951-1979.

Wagner said he will continue to emphasize efficient law enforcement through the use of modern technology, treating all people with dignity and fairness, working to get laws passed that make citizens safer and making sure deputies get necessary training.

He also wants to address recruiting, hiring and retention issues that have been challenges for many law enforcement departments.

“I want to make sure we do a better job of recruiting, that we are able to retain employees, that we provide a good workplace for people who want to get into law enforcement and then handle some of the challenges we’ve seen over these last few years.”