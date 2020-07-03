Visitation programs at Nebraska prisons to start back up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting July 15, visitors will again be allowed at state correctional facilities with some changes to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

During visits, people will not be allowed to have any physical contact with inmates, including hugging, kissing and holding hands, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. No one under 18 years old will be allowed to visit.

“We recognize those are the things participants will likely have the hardest time with,” said Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations for Corrections.

Visitors must arrive early for screening, and only two people will be allowed to visit per inmate. Face masks are required.

Visits must be scheduled in advance. Forms are now being accepted online.

The department will reopen visitation in stages and the first step is the most restrictive, Sabatka-Rine said.

Should circumstances warrant, the agency is prepared to take a step back and close visitation again.

“That would not be an ideal situation, but it could be necessary, depending on how things play out with this pandemic,” Sabatka-Rine said.

