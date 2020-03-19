Virus concerns all but close doors on Lancaster County District Court

Concerns over COVID-19 have reached the courthouse, suspending most Lancaster County District Court civil trials for two months, limiting the number of people inside its courtrooms and putting pressure on the jail’s video-appearance capabilities.
In a pair of court orders issued this week, Judge Kevin McManaman moved to restrict visitors to the third floor of the Hall of Justice.
First, on Tuesday, he capped the number of people allowed in the courtroom to 10, including the judge, staff, lawyers, parties and witnesses. Others who want to attend must provide medical test results from the last 24 hours proving they are free of the COVID-19 (although, as of Thursday, just 56 people had been tested in Lancaster County).
But there could be some flexibility. District Court Administrator Jared Gavin said Thursday that those without test results could make a special request to enter the courtroom, which would be considered by the judge.
Then, on Wednesday, McManaman issued a second order, minimizing the transportation of detainees and inmates to the court from state, county or juvenile correctional centers.
That means that unless an in-person appearance is critical — like evidentiary hearings or certain sentencings — criminal defendants will appear via video teleconference, Gavin said.
A couple of weeks ago, he estimated, 60 inmates might visit the courts in one day. Thursday, he counted four.
McManaman’s orders follow the direction the court started moving a week ago, when Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican ordered courts to stay open but devise emergency plans to limit exposure to the coronavirus.
So in Lancaster County, they’ve postponed most civil cases for 60 days — because there’s no right to a speedy trial in civil court — and few people have complained, he said.
“And on the criminal side, with any kind of speedy trial or constitutional issue, we are ensuring access to the courts.”
But that’s meant they’ve relied heavily on video appearances — prosecutors in their offices, defense attorneys in theirs, the suspects at the jail, the judges at the bench.
“It’s pretty much our new normal. We certainly did not rely on video as extensively as we are now. We are handling any new cases that statutorily doesn’t require a person, in person, to appear that way.”
They’re also realizing the limits of the Lancaster County Jail’s video capacity, and have ordered additional equipment.
The court hasn’t yet decided how it will handle any upcoming criminal trials requiring a jury, though it has some time: The next jury term doesn’t start until April 6.
Many cases have been settled by plea agreements or continued, Gavin said. And the court and the Jury Commission are developing plans to protect jurors.
“The safety of jurors is our utmost priority,” he said. “There’s no way we’re going to put a jury in a jury room.”
But this is all new ground, he said, and they’re doing what they can to balance justice with public safety.
“If we have to hold court with a court reporter at their house, and a judge at their house, and the defendant at their house, we’re going to figure it out.”
