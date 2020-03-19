Virus concerns all but close doors on Lancaster County District Court

A couple of weeks ago, he estimated, 60 inmates might visit the courts in one day. Thursday, he counted four.

McManaman’s orders follow the direction the court started moving a week ago, when Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican ordered courts to stay open but devise emergency plans to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

So in Lancaster County, they’ve postponed most civil cases for 60 days — because there’s no right to a speedy trial in civil court — and few people have complained, he said.

“And on the criminal side, with any kind of speedy trial or constitutional issue, we are ensuring access to the courts.”

But that’s meant they’ve relied heavily on video appearances — prosecutors in their offices, defense attorneys in theirs, the suspects at the jail, the judges at the bench.

“It’s pretty much our new normal. We certainly did not rely on video as extensively as we are now. We are handling any new cases that statutorily doesn’t require a person, in person, to appear that way.”

They’re also realizing the limits of the Lancaster County Jail’s video capacity, and have ordered additional equipment.