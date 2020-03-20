Violins and bow worth $24,500 stolen from Lincoln shop

Two violins and a bow worth a combined $24,500 were stolen from Capital City Strings sometime between Christmas and late February.
The more valuable of the two instruments is an $18,000 brown 2001 violin crafted by Marilyn Wallin, an award-winning violin maker who lives and works in Lincoln. Wallin reported she’d last played that violin in late February.
It was noticed as missing from the shop at 145 S. 56th St. on Wednesday, according to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.
The second violin, which was last seen around Christmas, is a 1919 Neff Philadelphia violin, valued at $3,000. The vintage bow from German maker Nurenberg is valued at $3,500.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Investigation into the theft of the violins and bow is continuing, Spilker said.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: VALDEZ, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/10/1992 Booking Time: 03/19/2020 / 16:27:16 Charges:
COMPACT CUSTODIAL SANCTION (X) IDENTITY THEFT $1500-5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: MATSON, DREW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/07/1984 Booking Time: 03/19/2020 / 15:34:39 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-3RD >.15 (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: COOPER, MARCUS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/16/1997 Booking Time: 03/19/2020 / 15:26:08 Charges:
COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: MCNEW, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/10/1986 Booking Time: 03/19/2020 / 14:17:13 Charges:
POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: WELCH, JAMARIO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1993 Booking Time: 03/19/2020 / 09:41:34 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: HICKS, JARON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/04/1986 Booking Time: 03/19/2020 / 00:37:42 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) VIOLATE STOP SIGN (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: HAZEN, RUBEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/26/1999 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 23:23:26 Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: YOUNG, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/14/1988 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 22:46:36 Charges:
INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: LOVE, NATHANIEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/04/1994 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 20:57:48 Charges:
AID/ABET 1ST DEGREE MURDER (F1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: WINSTON, MARCUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/05/1985 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 18:25:27 Charges:
USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY (F1C) MURDER, 1ST DEGREE (F1A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: ROBERSON, STEPHEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/1995 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 16:47:15
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: MELENDEZ, VICTOR Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/01/2001 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 15:59:44 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 FELONY (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: ESTRADA, TIANNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/18/2000 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 14:21:23 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: ORTIZ, LUIS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/26/1999 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 11:31:39 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, 1ST> .15 BLOOD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: WHITAKER, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1981 Booking Time: 03/18/2020 / 07:39:11 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-20-2020
Last, First Name: GORDON, RANDAL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/21/1973 Booking Time: 03/17/2020 / 16:08:11 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) UNLAWFULLY SMOKE IN PROHIBITED PLACES (M) CONSUME IN UNLICENSED PREMISES (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email