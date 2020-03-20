Violins and bow worth $24,500 stolen from Lincoln shop

Two violins and a bow worth a combined $24,500 were stolen from Capital City Strings sometime between Christmas and late February.

The more valuable of the two instruments is an $18,000 brown 2001 violin crafted by Marilyn Wallin, an award-winning violin maker who lives and works in Lincoln. Wallin reported she’d last played that violin in late February.

It was noticed as missing from the shop at 145 S. 56th St. on Wednesday, according to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.

The second violin, which was last seen around Christmas, is a 1919 Neff Philadelphia violin, valued at $3,000. The vintage bow from German maker Nurenberg is valued at $3,500.

Investigation into the theft of the violins and bow is continuing, Spilker said.

