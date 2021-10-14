Victims in Edgewood shooting now facing federal indictment for drug and gun charges

There was a second pool of blood, where Prentice had been pulled out of the passenger front seat of the car. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Molsen showed Agnew a photo of the front-seat passenger side of the car.

"And in the picture, do we see what was later discovered to be approximately a half-pound of marijuana in a Ziploc bag?'" he asked.

Agnew said the bag had been next to Prentice's legs or feet, along with a Taurus 9mm handgun, and a backpack with more marijuana.

They found a bag of pills marked to look like Xanax in the trunk, though testing revealed it wasn't a controlled substance.

He said they also found a large amount of currency spilling out of the backseat, where Mills had been, a single shell casing next to the money and the Mini Draco in the backseat.

Mills wasn't injured in the shooting.

Two weeks after the shooting, police arrested Buongkhoy Wal, 17, and state prosecutors charged him in state court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting.