Victim's fiancé arrested in stabbing death in Malmo
Victim's fiancé arrested in stabbing death in Malmo

Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested the fiancé of a woman found dead in the home they shared in Malmo.

Kolton Barnes was booked into the Saunders County Jail just before midnight on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony animal cruelty.

Barnes hasn't yet been charged.

State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said a neighbor found 27-year-old Kayla Matulka dead in the home at 236 Bowen Ave. at about 9:30 a.m. She had been stabbed several times.

A dog also was found dead there.

Matulka had just posted engagement photos two days ago on the Facebook page they share. They were set to be married Oct. 10. The couple had just bought the home in May and moved from Lincoln. 

Malmo is a village of 114 people located 9 miles northwest of Wahoo.

