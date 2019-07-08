The body of a man suspected to have been shot in a Fairbury park on July 1 was found alongside a road southeast of town Monday, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen said.
Two suspects in the homicide investigation remained in the Saline County jail, and investigators were continuing to piece together the timeline.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Jerry Gilbert was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and improper disposal of human remains.
Another suspect, Caitlyn Grable, was being held on a local warrant as investigators sorted out her involvement.
A Beatrice police officer first contacted the sheriff's office July 4 with information about a possible homicide in the Fairbury park July 1.
Investigators found spent shell casings in a portion of Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury, and video surveillance of frantic movements between two cars and several people on July 1, according to an investigative report filed in court.
A body was seen on the video falling out of one of the vehicles and then being moved toward the trunk of a silver Honda, the court document said.
