Victim of motorcycle crash identified as 30-year-old Firth woman

The motorcycle rider injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 77 Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Spokesman Cody Thomas identified the victim as 30-year-old Kaylean Gentry of Firth.

He said she was taken by StarCare to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where she later died.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle was driving north on U.S. 77 near West Princeton Road, south of Lincoln, when it left the roadway and rolled.

Gentry was a mom of four.

