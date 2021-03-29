 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim of motorcycle crash identified as 30-year-old Firth woman
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Victim of motorcycle crash identified as 30-year-old Firth woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The motorcycle rider injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 77 Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Spokesman Cody Thomas identified the victim as 30-year-old Kaylean Gentry of Firth.

He said she was taken by StarCare to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where she later died. 

The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday. The motorcycle was driving north on U.S. 77 near West Princeton Road, south of Lincoln, when it left the roadway and rolled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gentry was a mom of four. 

'Life saving' or 'politicized'? Debate over health standards that teach kids about gender identity

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

+1 
Crash logo 2020
+1 
Kaylean Gentry

Kaylean Gentry
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banker to Venezuela kleptocrats turns star witness

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News