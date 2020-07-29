Victim of Lincoln shooting may have showed gun first, according to court records

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating the possibility that the man shot at 27th and Y streets had pulled a gun first on the 18-year-old accused of shooting him as they sat at a stop light.

Prosecutors charged Tony Bush Jr. on Tuesday with first-degree assault, rather than attempted second-degree murder. Both carry the same possible prison sentence of up to 50 years.

Bush also is accused of use of a firearm to commit the assault and tampering with evidence, for allegedly disassembling the gun and dumping it in a lake. The gun hasn't yet been found.

On Wednesday morning, the man shot, Rafael Moreno, remained in critical condition, according to police.

In a newly filed court document, investigators say Bush alleges that Moreno threatened him with a gun about a month earlier, prompting Bush to buy a gun off the street for protection.

On Sunday night shortly before 6:15, Bush pulled beside Moreno's white Nissan, both of them stopped in the southbound lanes of 27th Street at the light at Y. Moreno was in the outside lane, and Bush in a Mercedes in the inside lane.

Police are looking into Bush's allegations that Moreno then told Bush "I got you now, homie," before reaching down to hold a black handgun but not point it.