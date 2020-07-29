You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Victim of Lincoln shooting may have showed gun first, according to court records
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Victim of Lincoln shooting may have showed gun first, according to court records

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting

Police responded to a shooting near 27th and Y streets on Sunday.

 NICK McCONNELL, Journal Star

Lincoln police are investigating the possibility that the man shot at 27th and Y streets had pulled a gun first on the 18-year-old accused of shooting him as they sat at a stop light. 

Prosecutors charged Tony Bush Jr. on Tuesday with first-degree assault, rather than attempted second-degree murder. Both carry the same possible prison sentence of up to 50 years.

Tony Bush

Tony Bush

Bush also is accused of use of a firearm to commit the assault and tampering with evidence, for allegedly disassembling the gun and dumping it in a lake. The gun hasn't yet been found.

On Wednesday morning, the man shot, Rafael Moreno, remained in critical condition, according to police. 

In a newly filed court document, investigators say Bush alleges that Moreno threatened him with a gun about a month earlier, prompting Bush to buy a gun off the street for protection.

On Sunday night shortly before 6:15, Bush pulled beside Moreno's white Nissan, both of them stopped in the southbound lanes of 27th Street at the light at Y. Moreno was in the outside lane, and Bush in a Mercedes in the inside lane. 

Police are looking into Bush's allegations that Moreno then told Bush "I got you now, homie," before reaching down to hold a black handgun but not point it. 

"The defendant then shot the victim once before he could be shot at," Officer Breanna Callese wrote in the affidavit for Bush's arrest.

Police still are trying to determine what exactly happened between the two before officers went out on the 911 call and found the 31-year-old victim covered in blood and unresponsive in the driver's seat.

The next morning, Officer Erin Spilker said police pulled him out and started performing CPR on him in the street until rescue workers came and took over life-saving efforts and took him to the hospital.

Police ticket Lincoln man after call about a distraught-looking man at park 'playing with a gun'

At that time, Spilker said investigators learned through video evidence and witness statements that a gray car had pulled up next to Moreno's car and the driver pulled out a gun, shot Moreno and drove away.

Bush turned himself in Sunday night about four hours after it happened. 

He posted $50,000 bond on Tuesday but was still in the county jail on Wednesday morning on a warrant in juvenile court, where he had been on probation for leaving the scene of an injury accident, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. 

Grand Island man arrested on human trafficking, sexual assault charges
Cass County man ordered to prison for DUI crash that killed Louisville woman
Former supervisor of O'Neill tomato plant sentenced in connection to immigration raids

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News