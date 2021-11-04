Victim in Lincoln shooting has stabilized, police say

The 54-year-old man who was shot Tuesday night inside his apartment building near 27th and O streets remains in critical condition but has stabilized, according to Lincoln police.

Myron Partee was hospitalized with injuries once considered life-threatening after he was shot in the neck and torso just before 9 p.m.

Partee is a neighbor and acquaintance of James Plagman, the 45-year-old man who police say shot him.

Lincoln police arrested Plagman on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting.

Officers recovered a handgun thought to be involved in the shooting as they took Plagman into custody, according to police. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

