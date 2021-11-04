 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim in Lincoln shooting has stabilized, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Victim in Lincoln shooting has stabilized, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting on N. 27th St., 11.2

The Lincoln Police Department investigates at the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of North 27th Street on Tuesday. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The 54-year-old man who was shot Tuesday night inside his apartment building near 27th and O streets remains in critical condition but has stabilized, according to Lincoln police.

Myron Partee was hospitalized with injuries once considered life-threatening after he was shot in the neck and torso just before 9 p.m.

Partee is a neighbor and acquaintance of James Plagman, the 45-year-old man who police say shot him.

James Plagman

Plagman

Lincoln police arrested Plagman on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting.

Officers recovered a handgun thought to be involved in the shooting as they took Plagman into custody, according to police. It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Lincoln man arrested in Tuesday night shooting that left man hospitalized, police say
Omaha man shot in Lincoln dies; another victim still hospitalized
Both Omaha men shot in Lincoln Saturday still hospitalized, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln
Crime and Courts

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lincoln

  • Updated

At about 5:15 a.m., rescue crews were called to the area of 48th Street and Bancroft Avenue, where a motorcyclist had crashed. The driver, whose identity hadn't been released as of Sunday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News