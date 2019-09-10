The Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court will hold its second graduation ceremony and celebration on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.
For graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive, 18- to 24-month program of treatment, close supervision, frequent testing and full accountability.
Presiding Veterans Treatment Court Judge John A. Colborn will host the ceremony. And the speakers will include state Sen. Suzanne Geist, Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac and Jim Cada, a veterans advocate and Vietnam veteran.
The mission of the treatment court is to honor the service of veterans involved in the justice system by providing a rehabilitative program that combines intensive judicial supervision and treatment services to address service-related injuries thereby enhancing public safety by returning law abiding, productive citizens to the community.
Like other problem-solving courts in Nebraska, the Lancaster Veterans Treatment Court operates under a team approach that includes a judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, as well as a community supervision officer, problem solving court coordinator, law enforcement officer, veterans judicial outreach, VA treatment providers, mentors and advocates.
The first four participants of the Lincoln treatment court graduated in May.