‘Very creepy’: Peeping drone unnerving Lincoln neighborhood

The noise outside the open bedroom window sounded like a fan, and it was loud enough to wake her.
Mary Claire Rice opened her eyes and saw red and blue lights in the darkness outside.
“I didn’t think much of it and went back to bed,” the 29-year-old said. “A half-hour later, I heard the same noise again.”
This time, she saw a small drone hovering outside her third-story window — so close she could have grabbed it — before it zipped away.
But it returned 30 minutes later. Rice closed the blinds and moved to another room in her parents’ house on Sheridan Boulevard, where she was staying for Mother’s Day.
At one point in the night, she’d wondered whether she was dreaming. But the next day, her Apple Watch confirmed she’d awoken at 1, 1:30 and 2 a.m. And she talked to neighbors, who reported similar experiences.
One heard it after the drone spooked their dogs. Another said her daughter had spotted the drone a week before. And Rice heard later the drone returned to the neighborhood the next night.
She was unnerved. “It’s very unsettling, to know there's a stranger peering at you while you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep.”
Rice called the Federal Aviation Administration, but didn’t get much help, she said. She also called Lincoln police, lodging one of the two complaints the department has received about the Sheridan Boulevard drone.
Police are still investigating, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Thursday. He didn’t want to talk specifically about the cases — “We don’t want to tip anyone off” — but he would outline how the department has handled similar cases of suspicious drones.
They canvass the neighborhood, looking for victims, witnesses and suspects. They also return to the area at about the same time as the reported sightings to see if they can spot the drone or, better yet, the drone operator.
“When we get reports of drones, obviously we’re not just going to be in the area; we’re going to be looking up, looking for lights.”
The potential law violations aren’t entirely clear, because there’s nothing in the municipal code prohibiting flying a drone in a neighborhood. But it is illegal to operate a drone in a careless or reckless manner that could endanger the life or property of another person.
And flying a drone so close to a window or roof — as Rice reported — sounds careless and reckless, Bonkiewicz said. “We’d also investigate it as a disturbing the peace case as well, if you’re flying it around windows.”
With no suspect identified, Bonkiewicz was reluctant to speculate about what the drone operator was up to. But most people fly their drones higher in the sky, he said. As investigators, they have to ask themselves: Why would someone fly a drone at window-level?
But the motive was clear to Rice. “It’s very creepy. It’s definitely someone looking in bedrooms while someone is sleeping.”
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Tucker August Dobberstine
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Alyssa West
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYSSA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Grantt Crear
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRANTT is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Eanijah Eston Nash
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
EANIJAH is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Crystal Gayle Allen
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|34
|Current Age:
|34
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CRYSTAL is a 34 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chaz L Ii Hill
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHAZ is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Fiona Louise Dawson
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
FIONA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Landon Lee Codr
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LANDON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Nathan Johnson
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NATHAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mohammed T Abdulelah
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MOHAMMED is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jeffry Ray Woods
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|68
|Current Age:
|68
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JEFFRY is a 68 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shyloe N Thorpe
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHYLOE is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brianna Joyce Naidas
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Jason Evan Mercer
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|56
|Current Age:
|56
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|152
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JASON is a 56 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 152 lbs. He has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Jean Elliott
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jenan Angel Alhakemi Wagner
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENAN is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ndaye Drown
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NDAYE is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Danielle Kay Ruel
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DANIELLE is a 33 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Darin J Kienast
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|55
|Current Age:
|55
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIN is a 55 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Caden M Barnett
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
CADEN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio C Guiterrez
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|127
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ANTONIO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 127 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shane R Dunbar
|Date Missing:
|05-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|49
|Current Age:
|49
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Cass CO SO Plattsmouth
SHANE is a 49 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Isaiah Samuel J McKissick
|Date Missing:
|05-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 28 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriela Thomas
|Date Missing:
|05-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GABRIELA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Anthony L Trotter
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Judy Ike
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
JUDY is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Gyvonte R Atkins
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GYVONTE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus Herberto Briceno-marin
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|218
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESUS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 218 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mohamed Ibrahim
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MOHAMED is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Justin Umanzor Valladares
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JUSTIN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Marie Hutchinson
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ASHLEY is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Marcel Alejandro Jordan
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARCEL is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Carly Meree Schaaf
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CARLY is a 23 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Olivia Manzana Francene Reyes
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
OLIVIA is a 23 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Trystan Hannah Chase
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRYSTAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Lilliana Billie
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Gering PD
LILLIANA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Anthony Carl
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Dominick Anthony Perez
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|163
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 163 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ryan Dwayne Larsen
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
RYAN is a 11 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Musa Ahmed Abdi
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MUSA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raydene A Bacon
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
RAYDENE is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Travon Larell Brockington
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRAVON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daisy Anahi Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAISY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jonathan J Oxlaj-matul
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JONATHAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Randall A Dasher
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'06
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
RANDALL is a 54 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Calani Marion
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CALANI is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William Marion
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zakarriyah T Lathan
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAKARRIYAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacihen Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mackenzie Marie Fell
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MACKENZIE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dannaisha Lloyd
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANNAISHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Dario Lance Chavez
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kerri L Forrester
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KERRI is a 32 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Moo K Shaw Rho
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MOO is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William E Lagrone
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|84
|Current Age:
|84
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 84 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Reilly Jean Shakin
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Central City PD
REILLY is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Jayeceon C Brown
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYECEON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Braysaun Donald
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAYSAUN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dustin Ray Hardin
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DUSTIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aiyana Janice Decker
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AIYANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tha Dah
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THA is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Meysenburg
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
MARIAH is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|05-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Braxton Rayne Swift
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAXTON is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jonnaya L Ballard
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JONNAYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Eschen
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Holdrege PD
ALEXIS is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Robert Esteban Ramirez-perez
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROBERT is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 126 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zac Frank Shepard
|Date Missing:
|05-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
ZAC is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Antaria Nicole Porter
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTARIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jozef R McAllister
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
JOZEF is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Daniel Cervantes
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DANIEL is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph R Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JOSEPH is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dallas Danielle Keffer
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|255
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
DALLAS is a 35 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 255 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|05-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Samuel Anatliy Nelson
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAMUEL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 117 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Sandra Jose
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SANDRA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Marion Harris
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Raymond Barth
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHAEL is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Faisal Aden Hamza
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
FAISAL is a 21 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Guillermo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Chasha-elum Jr Ogba
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rashad Thorpe
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RASHAD is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Quentin Warrior
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|226
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
QUENTIN is a 11 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 226 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Villegas-rojas
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Teriyauna Carter-loyd
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERIYAUNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Luis Fernando Orozco
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LUIS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emily Kate Stevens
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|31
|Current Age:
|31
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
EMILY is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Briana R White Eddy
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Unknown eyes.
Pal K Ban
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
PAL is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Katelyn Grace Dawn
|Date Missing:
|04-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KATELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Kaley M Whetstone
|Date Missing:
|04-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KALEY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter