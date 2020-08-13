Venue employee threatened with a knife after stopping thief from taking bike, Lincoln police say

Police say a man caught in the act of trying to steal a bicycle outside a restaurant near 70th and Pioneers Boulevard on Wednesday night pulled a knife on the man who stopped him.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 8:30 p.m. police went to Venue where a 38-year-old employee said he'd been threatened with a knife when he confronted someone trying to take off with a co-worker's bike.
The victim said he told the thief to drop the bike and the thief pulled out a knife, told him to back off, then drove away without the bike.
Bonkiewicz said officers are working to identify the suspect.
