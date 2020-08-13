You are the owner of this article.
Venue employee threatened with a knife after stopping thief from taking bike, Lincoln police say
Venue employee threatened with a knife after stopping thief from taking bike, Lincoln police say

Police say a man caught in the act of trying to steal a bicycle outside a restaurant near 70th and Pioneers Boulevard on Wednesday night pulled a knife on the man who stopped him.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 8:30 p.m. police went to Venue where a 38-year-old employee said he'd been threatened with a knife when he confronted someone trying to take off with a co-worker's bike.

The victim said he told the thief to drop the bike and the thief pulled out a knife, told him to back off, then drove away without the bike.

Bonkiewicz said officers are working to identify the suspect.

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

