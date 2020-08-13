Venue employee threatened with a knife after stopping thief from taking bike, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say a man caught in the act of trying to steal a bicycle outside a restaurant near 70th and Pioneers Boulevard on Wednesday night pulled a knife on the man who stopped him.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 8:30 p.m. police went to Venue where a 38-year-old employee said he'd been threatened with a knife when he confronted someone trying to take off with a co-worker's bike.

The victim said he told the thief to drop the bike and the thief pulled out a knife, told him to back off, then drove away without the bike.

Bonkiewicz said officers are working to identify the suspect.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.