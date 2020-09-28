Vehicle struck by gunfire; Lincoln police investigating

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that damaged a car near 45th Street and Baldwin Avenue.

Ofc. Erin Spilker said police were called to the area about 11 p.m. by a man who reported hearing gunshots.

While officers were investigating, they encountered another man who said he also had heard shots and discovered that his vehicle had been struck several times.

Officers found a number of shell casings in the area of the vehicle, Spilker said.

She said police are still investigating the shooting, which caused about $1,000 damage to the car, and are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to call Crimestoppers at 402-441-6000.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.