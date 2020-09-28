 Skip to main content
Vehicle struck by gunfire; Lincoln police investigating
Lincoln police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that damaged a car near 45th Street and Baldwin Avenue.

Ofc. Erin Spilker said police were called to the area about 11 p.m. by a man who reported hearing gunshots.

While officers were investigating, they encountered another man who said he also had heard shots and discovered that his vehicle had been struck several times.

Officers found a number of shell casings in the area of the vehicle, Spilker said.

She said police are still investigating the shooting, which caused about $1,000 damage to the car, and are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to call Crimestoppers at 402-441-6000.

