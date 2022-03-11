Vazquez's stepbrother says he sent messages to brother in hopes he wouldn't do 'anything idiotic'

Felipe Vazquez's stepbrother took the stand Friday at his murder trial in Columbus for shooting and killing a Lincoln Police officer.
Angel Mendoza said he remembered coming home to his family's house at the corner of 33rd and Vine streets after school at Lincoln High on Aug. 25, 2020, the day before the shooting. He went into his bedroom and found his friend, Orion Ross, and his brother playing video games.
The two had just gotten back from Arkansas, where they'd gone with Ross's mother.
Mendoza said he laid down on his bed, put his head on his pillow and felt something hard under it.
He turned the pillow over and saw a Smith & Wesson .45.
Prosecutors say it had been stolen from the house where Ross had lived until July.
"I was in awe," Mendoza said. "It was pretty dumb of me but I thought it was super cool."
He picked it up, looked at it and took a picture of it with his phone.
Then, Mendoza went to work at his telemarketing job, hung out with some friends after and came home. When he went to sleep, the gun was gone, he said.
When he woke up for school the next morning, his brother and Ross were in his room.
"Since it was my birthday, I was in a great mood," said Mendoza, who turned 17 that day.
He took a video of them sleeping, then woke Ross to ask for one of his Dutch's cigars. A friend picked him up for school.
Late that morning, he got a call from a friend asking if everything was all right.
"I said yeah, and I asked him why," Mendoza said. "That's when he told me that the house was surrounded."
He said he panicked and got emotional. His mind raced. He knew his brother had a warrant out for his arrest.
Mendoza sent him a Snapchat message.
"I told him it was over," he said. "I wanted him to take that message as 'please don't do anything idiotic.'"
Vazquez told him he loved him and not to let any of this ruin his birthday, he said.
Mendoza tried to message him again but got no response.
He didn't know until later what happened next. That Vazquez and Ross crashed through his bedroom window to get away from police, firing the stolen gun, and hitting Officer Mario Herrera, who was in the yard outside.
Herrera died of the injury 12 days later.
Felipe Vazquez talks with his attorneys, Nancy Peterson (left) and Candice Wooster, during his trial in the death of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, on Tuesday in Platte County District Court in Columbus.