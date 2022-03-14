Vazquez's mom takes the stand; 'I asked him what happened, to tell me the truth'

Felipe Vazquez's mother Monday described conversations she had with her son about the 2020 shooting that took the life of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera.

"I asked him what happened, to tell me the truth," Adela Gonzalez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, told the jury, her words translated from Spanish.

As Vazquez's trial for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer and five other felonies moved into the second week, jurors heard from both of his parents.

On Monday, his mother. Gonzalez, said her ex-husband, Epignio Vazquez, picked up Felipe for a summer vacation when he was 10 or 11 and never brought him back.

Their divorce when he was about 3 had been hard on Felipe, she said. So she didn't report it when he took their son first to Colorado and then Nebraska. And she didn't have much contact with her son after.

But after his arrest for the shooting at the age of 17, Gonzalez said she got video phone calls from him while he was in custody. He told her that on Aug. 26, 2020, police had surrounded his dad's house at North 33rd and Vine streets.

She didn't know it, but police were looking for Velazquez on a felony warrant and he'd barricaded himself inside his stepbrother's bedroom.

"He told me that he was afraid," Gonzalez said. "He broke a window with his hand, and he had to run away."

She asked him why he didn't just come out and turn himself in.

"And what did he say?" Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said.

"That he was just afraid and wanted to run away," Gonzalez said.

Vazquez told her he had a gun and fired it into the air.

In fact, police say he fired three shots. One struck Herrera in the torso.

He ultimately died from his wound on Sept. 7, 2020.

Condon asked her about one recorded conversation.

"He told you he didn't think the state could prove their case, correct?" he asked her.

"Yes," she said.

"And that he didn't intend to shoot the officer?" Condon continued.

"That was not his intention. He didn't want to do it," Gonzalez said.

"That's what he told you," Condon clarified.

"Yes, correct," she said.

In the end, that will be a question for the jury.

The case continues in Platte County District Court where the trial was moved due to pretrial publicity.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

