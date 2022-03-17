Vazquez says 'It was never my intention to hurt an officer'

COLUMBUS — Orion Ross, the man barricaded in a bedroom at 33rd and Vine streets with Felipe Vazquez as Lincoln police closed in around the house to arrest him Aug. 26, 2020, said before they made their escape attempt Vazquez asked him if he could "shoot out."

"What did you say?" Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda asked Ross, who took the stand Thursday at Vazquez's first-degree murder trial for the fatal shooting of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera.

"What you do is what you do," Ross answered. "Because it's his life."

By the end of the day, the jury would hear from Vazquez, too, after the state rested its case against him after eight days of testimony and evidence.

Vazquez said he'd looked out and saw one officer in the front yard on his radio, then looked out later and saw one with a shield.

He said his plan was to shoot at a tree in the yard to scare the officers away.

"When they hear gunshots they're gonna run straight for cover," Vazquez said.

He said by the time police looked back up, he and Ross would be down the street on the way to what they called the bat cave, a place close to nearby Wyuka Cemetery where they hung out with friends.

A friend would be waiting there to pick them up.

Vazquez said he fired while inside the bedroom after Ross smashed the window with a mug. Then they jumped out.

"Everything just happened so quick. Someone came around the tree. Boom. I felt like a cannon left my hand," Vazquez said.

He said he squeezed again. Boom.

Shots were coming from the left side, Vazquez said.

"I hear someone screaming. I was just like, 'Oh, I just know something bad happened,'" he said. "I just kept running."

Vazquez and Ross ran in the direction of an officer blocking traffic on Vine Street, who was aiming her gun at them.

Defense attorney Nancy Peterson asked Vazquez why he didn't shoot her.

"It was never my intention to hurt an officer," he said.

Vazquez admitted he lied to the sheriff's deputy who interviewed him later that day, after he was arrested after being chased out of a nearby house by the owner and holed up for a short time on his porch as police trained rifles on him.

He said he was still trying to take everything in.

"I didn't believe what happened had happened," Vazquez said.

A video, shown to the jury earlier in the afternoon, showed him mostly silent but at times quietly singing to himself as he waited for the deputy in an interview room.

Peterson asked Vazquez if he intended to shoot Herrera or any of the officers.

"No, ma'am," he said. "I regret it every day."

Ross said they stood in front of the bedroom window that faces Vine Street, and Vazquez asked if he could "shoot out."

He said Vazquez "upped the gun," pointing it at the window, while he pulled the curtain back and threw a mug to break the window.

Ross said he thought the plan was to fire a shot to scare police, so they could get away.

"I just remember him ... lowering it," he said of Vazquez and the gun that day.

"Then where did he go?" Prenda asked.

"Out the window," he said.

Ross said he followed.

He doesn't remember hearing the sound of gunfire or even where Vazquez was when he fired the shots.

"I've spent the last two years trying to forget that day and the days before it," Ross said.

But, he said, he remembers hearing an "agony-type scream" from one of the officers.

Herrera had been shot in the chest and later died of his injuries.

On cross-examination, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon asked Vazquez if he'd seen officers standing by the tree and on the sidewalk, why did he fire toward it.

"You could've fired that gun in the air," he said.

"Yes, I could've," Vazquez said.

"You're just firing at the tree and the officer just happened to show up?" Condon said, incredulously.

"Yes, sir," Vazquez said.

Closing arguments are expected Monday in Platte County District Court, where the trial was moved because of pretrial publicity.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

