The American Legion hall in Bennet was vandalized over the weekend, prompting the Aging Partners Senior Center, located in the building, to temporarily relocate.
The senior center will move to Bennet Community Church at 350 Monroe St. on Tuesday and Thursday.
The vandalism occurred sometime after 5:30 p.m. Saturday and was reported by an American Legion member the next day, according to Sgt. Scott Gaston of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
According to Gaston, the door to the hall was damaged and two fire extinguishers were emptied in the building. Additionally, two stoves were damaged, a faucet was pulled out of a sink and a refrigerator was overturned.
Damages and the cost of repairs are estimated at $2,690.
No arrests have been made, but Gaston said he was confident that would soon change.
"Bennet is a small town and word travels fast," he said. "Given the fact that a place like the American Legion is such a communal place and the evidence we have, it's likely we will be able to find out who did this."