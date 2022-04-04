Vandals damage doors, windows after breaking into Riley Elementary, police say

Police are investigating after unidentified vandals broke into Riley Elementary School over the weekend, causing damage to doors and windows and discharging at least one fire extinguisher.

Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said officers were called to the school, at 5021 Orchard St., for an unrelated disturbance at around 4 p.m. Saturday when they learned an exterior window had been broken.

Parker said police determined vandals had entered the school and caused an unknown amount of damage, spilling cleaning supplies and stealing a piece of equipment that Parker declined to identify.

Police don't have any suspects in the break-in, Parker said, and an investigation is ongoing.

