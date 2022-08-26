 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vandals carve racial slur into slide at Lincoln elementary school playground, police say

Police are investigating after an unknown vandal carved a racial slur and a drawing of genitalia into a slide at Saratoga Elementary School in Lincoln sometime earlier this week, according to authorities.

Staff at the central Lincoln school, near South 13th and Saratoga streets, reported the vandalism to police around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Friday.

Vollmer, who did not describe the exact nature of the slur, said the carving is thought to have occurred sometime between Aug. 18 and Tuesday morning.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

