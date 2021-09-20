Vandalisms at Memorial Stadium, Fiji house thought to be related, campus police say

University of Nebraska-Lincoln police are investigating after graffiti appeared on a statue outside Memorial Stadium and on the front of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house over the weekend.

Capt. John Backer said the two incidents -- which happened about an hour apart on UNL's downtown Lincoln campus -- are thought to be related.

The first tagging, targeting the Husker Legacy statue on the east side of the stadium, yielded around $2,000 in damage after vandals sprayed several smiley faces on the backs and other marks on the faces and helmets of the football players depicted.

The second tagging, reported to police at around 3:57 a.m. on Sunday, appeared on the front of the fraternity house near 14th and R streets, Backer said. The Fiji house, which is closed, has been a lightning rod on UNL's campus for nearly a month after a sexual assault was reported to have occurred at the fraternity in late August, prompting a week of protests.

Backer declined to describe the nature of the graffiti at the house.