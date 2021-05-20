Vandalism problems prompt city to temporarily close Peter Pan Park early

A spate of vandalisms and rumors of a planned fight in Peter Pan Park earlier this month prompted city officials to temporarily shorten the central Lincoln park's hours.
On May 10, vandals armed with spray paint damaged the playground equipment in the park at 32nd and W streets, damage extensive enough that the city contracted with a service to clean it up, rather than having maintenance crews do it, as typically happens.
A few days earlier, someone damaged the park shelter and picnic tables, said Lynn Johnson, director of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
The cost to remove the graffiti and repair the shelter and picnic tables totaled $3,350, he said.
Just before the playground equipment was covered in graffiti, police had learned of a fight planned between two groups of middle school students, but officers were able to intercede before the fight occurred, Johnson said.
While park vandalism isn’t that uncommon, the recent incidents at Peter Pan Park were more extreme, so officials decided to close the park at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. People in the park after 8 p.m. could be ticketed for trespassing.
“We wanted to see if we could get the vandalism under control before it becomes a pattern,” Johnson said. “Because, if that happens, the neighborhood doesn’t have the park they can enjoy.”
Parks and recreation officials put up signs in the park noting the earlier closing time, and sent letters to the leaders of the nearby Hartley, Clinton and East Campus neighborhood associations. Police also increased surveillance around the park as time allowed.
Parks and recreation officials had planned to reassess the situation June 7, but after a quiet weekend in the park and a meeting with the mayor's office, Johnson said they've decided to return to regular hours beginning Friday.
They'll continue to monitor the park, and if problems crop up again, they'll arrange a meeting with the neighborhood associations to try to enlist their help in monitoring and reporting problems.
The association presidents said they hadn’t been aware of problems and appreciate the city’s effort to put a stop to them, though limiting residents’ access to the park is unfortunate.
Tony Rodriguez, president of the Hartley Neighborhood Association, said he has mixed feelings about closing the park early, especially in the summer.
“My concern is the actions of a few bad people hurt the masses," he said.
Rodriguez said he was born and raised in the Hartley neighborhood and spent a lot of time in the park as a kid. He’s also taken his kids there, and noted it’s really the only open green space near the neighborhood.
Paul Johnson, president of the East Campus Neighborhood Association, said it’s a good reminder that neighborhood residents need to keep an eye on what’s happening in the park and report any problems.
“That’s the only way to go and straighten some of that stuff out,” he said. “Police can’t be everywhere.”
