Vandalism problems prompt city to temporarily close Peter Pan Park early

A spate of vandalisms and rumors of a planned fight in Peter Pan Park earlier this month prompted city officials to temporarily shorten the central Lincoln park's hours.

On May 10, vandals armed with spray paint damaged the playground equipment in the park at 32nd and W streets, damage extensive enough that the city contracted with a service to clean it up, rather than having maintenance crews do it, as typically happens.

A few days earlier, someone damaged the park shelter and picnic tables, said Lynn Johnson, director of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The cost to remove the graffiti and repair the shelter and picnic tables totaled $3,350, he said.

Just before the playground equipment was covered in graffiti, police had learned of a fight planned between two groups of middle school students, but officers were able to intercede before the fight occurred, Johnson said.

While park vandalism isn’t that uncommon, the recent incidents at Peter Pan Park were more extreme, so officials decided to close the park at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. People in the park after 8 p.m. could be ticketed for trespassing.