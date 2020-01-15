You are the owner of this article.
Vandalism at South Street Temple in Lincoln being investigated as hate crime
breaking top story

Vandalism at South Street Temple in Lincoln being investigated as hate crime

Temple of Congregation B'Nai Jeshuran

The temple at 20th and South streets.

 Nebraska State Historical Society

Lincoln police are investigating after a swastika was painted on the front steps of a Jewish house of worship Wednesday morning.

A passerby called police just after 9 a.m., reporting racial epithets had been painted on South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. The responding officer discovered a swastika drawn in orange paint on the building's front steps.

Officer Erin Spilker said the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime and that no other places of worship had reported similar incidents.

Police are encouraging anyone nearby whose property was vandalized by orange paint to make a report. Those with information are urged to call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-4765-3600.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

