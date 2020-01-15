Vandalism at South Street Temple in Lincoln being investigated as hate crime

Lincoln police are investigating after a swastika was painted on the front steps of a Jewish house of worship Wednesday morning.
A passerby called police just after 9 a.m., reporting racial epithets had been painted on South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. The responding officer discovered a swastika drawn in orange paint on the building's front steps.
Officer Erin Spilker said the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime and that no other places of worship had reported similar incidents.
Police are encouraging anyone nearby whose property was vandalized by orange paint to make a report. Those with information are urged to call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-4765-3600.