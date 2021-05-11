 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vandal hit Peter Pan Park, Lincoln police say
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Vandal hit Peter Pan Park, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a vandal struck Peter Pan Park, causing more than $6,000 damage on Monday.

It was discovered around 4:30 p.m.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the park at 939 N. 33rd St. about profanities being spray-painted on swings, slides, picnic tables and concrete.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

Kansas woman accused of altering lottery ticket at Lincoln bar
Minnesotans arrested after driving more than 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Lincoln
Police say Lincoln man who crashed into light pole had 2 ounces of meth and a tomahawk
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Long lines form at gas stations along East Coast as residents panic buy fuel

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News