 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van has close call with downtown Lincoln hotel building
0 Comments
editor's pick

Van has close call with downtown Lincoln hotel building

  • 0
Car accident Holiday Inn Express, 1.12

A van jumped the curb on Wednesday morning and crashed into the new Holiday Inn Express at Ninth and O streets.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A minivan crashed into a downtown Lincoln hotel's building Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the new Holiday Inn Express shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the van was towed from the scene at Ninth and O streets shortly thereafter. The vehicle's front airbags deployed in the crash, which broke at least one pane of glass from the building facing O Street.

Lincoln Police Capt. Duane Winkler said Wednesday afternoon that he hadn't yet seen a report on the crash and didn't know whether anyone was injured.

Southwest Iowa girl dies after being struck by police cruiser
Suspect arrested in US 77 crash in Lincoln that killed pedestrian
Former UNK football player dies in crash near Ashland
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News