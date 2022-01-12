Van has close call with downtown Lincoln hotel building

A minivan crashed into a downtown Lincoln hotel's building Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at the new Holiday Inn Express shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the van was towed from the scene at Ninth and O streets shortly thereafter. The vehicle's front airbags deployed in the crash, which broke at least one pane of glass from the building facing O Street.
Lincoln Police Capt. Duane Winkler said Wednesday afternoon that he hadn't yet seen a report on the crash and didn't know whether anyone was injured.