Valparaiso librarian accused of using library's Amazon account to make personal purchases
Valparaiso librarian accused of using library's Amazon account to make personal purchases

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

A 47-year-old Valparaiso woman who worked as the city librarian has been arrested for allegedly using the library's Amazon account to make more than $1,800 in personal purchases.

In a search warrant, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff said last June that the members of the Village of Valparaiso Board started asking for documentation records to justify purchases made by Lori Springer, the librarian.

On Jan. 27, the board temporarily closed the library until an audit could be completed.

Two weeks later, the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts conducted an audit and identified $1,894 in allegedly fraudulent purchases, and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office referred the case to the State Patrol.

Dimitroff said the purchases included college-level textbooks, sports equipment, a Dell laptop and Hydroflask water bottles.

He said Springer was the only one with access to the library's Amazon account.

On Thursday, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said investigators served search warrants as part of the investigation and located the items, which included electronics and textbooks; and they arrested Springer on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, depriving or obtaining property or services, and official misconduct.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

