Valley man accused of fraud for $29K in unauthorized charges on Lincoln customer's account
Valley man accused of fraud for $29K in unauthorized charges on Lincoln customer's account

  • Updated
A Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of charging $29,000 in unauthorized charges on a Lincoln man's bank account after servicing his RV.

Lincoln Police say the investigation into 38-year-old Daniel Grimes started last October, when Cornhusker Bank reported that a customer of D's Mobile RV service found $28,965 extra charges on his account in a span of about two weeks.

Daniel Grimes

Grimes

Officer Don Fosler of the Technical Investigations Unit said the customer told him that prior to June or July 2020, Grimes had come out and fixed two air conditioning units and he used his Pay Pal account to pay him. When Grimes came out a second time on an additional repair, Grimes requested he pay by credit card. 

He said he gave Grimes his bank card information over the phone. Between Oct. 3-20, he found the unauthorized charges and contacted Grimes, who said it was a new accounting system and that he'd call him back. But he never did, Fosler said. 

He said the transactions tied back to Grimes, including four others that were denied.

The bank was able to successfully dispute some of the charges but was out $10,715 as a result of the fraud, Fosler said. 

Grimes was arrested Tuesday and set to make his first court appearance Wednesday on a charge of theft by deception over $5,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

