You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Utica man stands mute to manslaughter charge in Lincoln man's death
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Utica man stands mute to manslaughter charge in Lincoln man's death

{{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old man stood mute to an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln man early New Year's Day in Utica.

Donald “Donnie” Polcyn Jr.'s attorney filed the plea, which is treated as a not-guilty plea, in a written motion last week and waived Polcyn's appearance at an arraignment, which had been set for Monday in Seward.

District Judge James Stecher set Polcyn's trial for July 21. 

Donald Polcyn

Polcyn

Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston charged Polcyn in January, alleging he caused the death of 39-year-old Stephen D. Jones unintentionally while in the commission of a third-degree assault. 

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years, if he's convicted.

Polcyn turned himself in when deputies arrived at his home in response to a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 1 about the stabbing. 

Witnesses told deputies that an argument in the basement led to a physical fight between Jones and Polcyn's brother, and that Polcyn had tried to break it up using a pool cue before getting a knife and stabbing Jones.

Jones was pronounced dead at Seward Memorial Hospital at 2:05 a.m. According to the affidavit for Polcyn's arrest, doctors believed Jones' death was a result of loss of blood from two stab wounds.

+1 
Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News