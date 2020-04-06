Utica man stands mute to manslaughter charge in Lincoln man's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 27-year-old man stood mute to an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln man early New Year's Day in Utica.

Donald “Donnie” Polcyn Jr.'s attorney filed the plea, which is treated as a not-guilty plea, in a written motion last week and waived Polcyn's appearance at an arraignment, which had been set for Monday in Seward.

District Judge James Stecher set Polcyn's trial for July 21.

Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston charged Polcyn in January, alleging he caused the death of 39-year-old Stephen D. Jones unintentionally while in the commission of a third-degree assault.

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years, if he's convicted.

Polcyn turned himself in when deputies arrived at his home in response to a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 1 about the stabbing.

Witnesses told deputies that an argument in the basement led to a physical fight between Jones and Polcyn's brother, and that Polcyn had tried to break it up using a pool cue before getting a knife and stabbing Jones.