Utica man sentenced in connection to Lincoln man's stabbing death

A judge Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old Utica man to four years of incarceration in connection to the stabbing death of a Lincoln man at a New Year's Eve party at his home.

"I can say I'm sorry, and I know that's not going to cover it," Donald Polcyn Jr. said. "I know that I have to live with what happened."

He said every night since, he's seen Stephen Jones in his front yard, trying to keep him awake until the ambulance gets there.

"Everything that happened that night was wrong, and I can't take it back," Polcyn said.

In March, he pleaded no contest to three counts of third-degree assault and obstructing government operations.

Each of the assault charges name Jones, a 39-year-old Lincoln man, as the victim. Polcyn fired a gun into the air and brandished a knife to threaten Jones before ultimately stabbing him early Jan. 1, 2020, then telling others not to tell law enforcement about the shot, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses told deputies that an argument in the basement led to a physical fight between Jones and Polcyn's brother, and that Polcyn had tried to break it up before getting a knife and stabbing Jones.