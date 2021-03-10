Utica man pleads to reduced charges in connection to Lincoln man's death

A 28-year-old Utica man entered no contest pleas to misdemeanor charges in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln man at his home early New Year's Day 2020.

Donald Polcyn Jr. will face a maximum of four years of incarceration at his sentencing in May on three counts of third-degree assault and obstructing government operations.

Each of the assault charges name 39-year-old Stephen Jones of Lincoln as the victim. Polcyn had fired a gun into the air and brandished a knife to threaten Jones before ultimately stabbing him, according to the plea agreement.

Polcyn initially faced manslaughter and terroristic threats charges. But Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jason Bergevin agreed to reduce the charges to misdemeanors as part of the plea deal.

Polcyn turned himself in when deputies arrived at his home in response to a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, about the stabbing.

Witnesses told deputies that an argument in the basement led to a physical fight between Jones and Polcyn's brother, and that Polcyn had tried to break it up before getting a knife and stabbing Jones.

Jones was pronounced dead at Seward Memorial Hospital at 2:05 a.m. According to the affidavit for Polcyn's arrest, Jones died of two stab wounds.