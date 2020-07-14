Utah man arrested in Grand Island after car chase reaches 155 mph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Utah man was arrested Monday night following a car chase from York County to Grand Island that reached speeds of 155 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday.

A Chevrolet Camaro failed to stop for Seward County Sheriff’s deputies after being clocked speeding on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Patrol.

At about 8 p.m., a trooper saw the same car traveling at 150 mph near Waco, where it struck cones while driving through a closed construction lane.

Seward County deputies lost sight of the car, but a driver reported it shortly thereafter. A trooper started to chase the vehicle after it fled a second traffic stop near the Henderson exit.

The car exited near Giltner and headed west on U.S. 34 at 155 mph, NSP said. Troopers stopped the chase as the car entered Grand Island out of concern for public safety.

Officials found the abandoned car and Dustin La Rosa a short time later near a hotel on South Locust Street. He was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.

La Rosa, 23, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, fail to report an accident, numerous traffic violations and possession of drug money.

