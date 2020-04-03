You are the owner of this article.
US District Courts closing public counters in Lincoln, Omaha beginning Monday
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the public counters for the United States District Court Clerk’s Offices in Lincoln and Omaha will close starting Monday.

Chief Judge John Gerrard said the decision was made Thursday in an effort to protect the public and employees and prevent the spread of the virus. 

He said the clerk’s offices will remain open to assist by telephone.

And drop boxes are being installed on the first floor of the Hruska Federal Courthouse in Omaha and the Denney Federal Building in Lincoln for documents that cannot be electronically filed or mailed.

Gerrard said visits to the offices had slowed to a trickle. 

He said one person will continue to work in the clerk's office answering calls and processing filings. And judges still will be in the courthouse, but they won't be having any in-person hearings. Instead, they will hold hearings by video or tele-conferencing.

Defendants will appear by video from jails where they are being held. 

As a result of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act passed by Congress, people charged with federal crimes can consent to attend detention hearings, initial appearances, arraignments and now even plea hearings and sentencing by video or phone. That wasn't previously allowed by statute.

By Thursday, the federal court had held five sentencings by video between Lincoln and Omaha. 

Gerrard said they still were working on a method to make the hearings available remotely to the public but believed it would be in place by Monday. He said he wanted to give a shout-out to Magistrate Judge Sheryl Zwart and the IT department "for keeping us productive and safe and ahead of the curve."

Gerrard said Zwart, who is tech-savvy, has helped lead the charge. 

He said the only things they aren't doing now are trials in criminal cases, civil cases and bankruptcy court.

The rest, the judge said, is proceeding "almost as usual. Nothing is usual now."

Courts logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

