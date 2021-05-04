UPS Store in Lincoln reports burglary

The UPS Store near 70th and Van Dorn streets reported a burglary early Monday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the manager told police that an employee went to open the store and found the register open and cash missing, along with deposit bags from an office.

She said the same employee had locked up the night before, and there were no signs of forced entry.

When they checked security video, they saw a man come in the store around 3:30 a.m., Spilker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

