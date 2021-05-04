 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPS Store in Lincoln reports burglary
0 comments
editor's pick

UPS Store in Lincoln reports burglary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The UPS Store near 70th and Van Dorn streets reported a burglary early Monday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the manager told police that an employee went to open the store and found the register open and cash missing, along with deposit bags from an office.

She said the same employee had locked up the night before, and there were no signs of forced entry. 

When they checked security video, they saw a man come in the store around 3:30 a.m., Spilker said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Driver arrested after fleeing trooper, crashing head-on, Lincoln police say
Teen vandalized cruiser with officer inside, Lincoln police say
Problems with Fremont police DUI probe lead to plea deal, probation for ex-Dodge County attorney
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some immigrants lose homes in pandemic economy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News