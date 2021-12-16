'Unremarkable, really' — Lincoln largely spared from storm, wind damage, fire captain says

After intense wind gusts blew through the area Wednesday afternoon, reaching speeds of up to 93 mph at the Lincoln Airport, Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials say the city avoided the kind of damage they had feared.
"Unremarkable, really," Capt. Nancy Crist said Thursday morning. "I mean, we didn't personally hear of (much damage)."
In the immediate aftermath of the storm, as many as 6,000 Lincoln Electric System customers were without power, and the city's fire department was inundated with calls that seemed to be related to Wednesday's intense winds and fast-moving storm, including 14 calls for downed wires and eight for odor investigations.
But for the most part, Crist said, the calls were unfounded. Many stemmed from reports of smoke from fires in areas of Kansas that filtered into Southeast Nebraska on Wednesday evening.
"We had several fire alarms that kind of came in a bunch right after the storm blew through," Crist said. "There was a lot of smoke in the air … so there were a lot of fire alarms or structure fires that people were thinking were fires, but weren't."
Rescue crews did respond to one confirmed structure fire at a single-family dwelling in north Lincoln shortly after 6 p.m.
Crist said the fire — which started in a second-floor bedroom at 1345 N. 14th St. — caused about $10,000 in damage and displaced two residents. She said candles left unattended caused the blaze.
"It's the holidays, and we just want to remind people that we've got to be diligent about making sure we blow candles out when we leave rooms, or at night when you go to bed," she said.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue readied an additional engine Wednesday morning to respond to post-storm calls including downed powerlines. But Crist said the extra hands were sent to the fire on North 14th Street, while primary crews responded to storm-related calls.
