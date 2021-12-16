'Unremarkable, really' — Lincoln largely spared from storm, wind damage, fire captain says

After intense wind gusts blew through the area Wednesday afternoon, reaching speeds of up to 93 mph at the Lincoln Airport, Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials say the city avoided the kind of damage they had feared.

"Unremarkable, really," Capt. Nancy Crist said Thursday morning. "I mean, we didn't personally hear of (much damage)."

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, as many as 6,000 Lincoln Electric System customers were without power, and the city's fire department was inundated with calls that seemed to be related to Wednesday's intense winds and fast-moving storm, including 14 calls for downed wires and eight for odor investigations.

But for the most part, Crist said, the calls were unfounded. Many stemmed from reports of smoke from fires in areas of Kansas that filtered into Southeast Nebraska on Wednesday evening.

"We had several fire alarms that kind of came in a bunch right after the storm blew through," Crist said. "There was a lot of smoke in the air … so there were a lot of fire alarms or structure fires that people were thinking were fires, but weren't."

Rescue crews did respond to one confirmed structure fire at a single-family dwelling in north Lincoln shortly after 6 p.m.