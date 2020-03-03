UNLPD sends safety message about reported sexual assault

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent out a safety message on Tuesday informing students and faculty of a reported sexual assault on campus.
The incident occurred early in the morning on Feb. 28 and was reported to UNLPD the next day, according to the message. The assault reportedly happened at a residence hall on the UNL campus, but police said the exact time and location remain unknown.
UNLPD said the victim of the assault is not a UNL student but knows the assailant. The male suspect has not yet been identified by police.
The case remains under investigation.