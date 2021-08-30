UNL students gather to support sexual assault survivors as additional cases emerge

In the fifth demonstration in seven nights since a 17-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student reported being sexual assaulted at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity Aug. 23, organizers Monday lit candles in a visible display of support for sexual assault survivors.

Monday night's vigil marked the first time protesters didn't organize within sight of the fraternity house at 1425 R St., instead gathering on the north side of the Nebraska Union, surrounding Broyhill Fountain as familiar voices addressed a crowd of a few hundred people.

"As a woman, it hurts to know that I'm surrounded by so many survivors," said Dominique Liu-Sang, a community organizer who has been a vocal leader at each of the protests. "We shouldn't have survivors at all. Because it shouldn't be happening."

Batool Ibrahim, UNL's student body president, called on attendees to continue demanding changes in behavior that she said had been allowed to go on at the university's downtown Lincoln campus "for years."

As of Friday, there had been 78 rapes or attempted rapes reported at UNL since 2015. In the three days since, campus police have fielded reports of five more.

"I think that we've proven that we're not here to go away in a few days," Ibrahim said. "I think this vigil is a mark of that."