UNL student found dead in fraternity room Friday remembered as great friend, teammate

"Old teammates across the states were reaching out to me today because he was such a fun, likable guy," Peterson said. "He was always talking about getting big in business. He was so perfect, and he was going to do great things."

Ryan Wittenbrink had played basketball with Weiland since they were about 13 years old, and they had been close friends since. They most recently spent the Fourth of July together and spoke over FaceTime last week.

Weiland was "the funniest kid" whom "everyone around him loved," Wittenbrink said. During Weiland's freshman year at Libertyville High School, his close friend group nicknamed him "The Godfather," which he loved.

"He taught me how to enjoy life," he said. "I always love the way he danced and goofed around."

Weiland loved football, but he lived and breathed basketball, said Nate Sanderson, who had been friends with him since they played youth soccer together in the sixth grade.

He was a head coach for Kessel Heat Basketball, an advanced basketball and plyometric training organization, for years.

Luke checked all the boxes as a coach: loyalty, dependability, and an ability to related with younger kids, said, Dennis Kessel, President of Kessel Heat Basketball.