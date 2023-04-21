A 21-year-old Lincoln man who is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was charged Friday with the alleged first-degree sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman earlier this month in an apartment north of campus, according to court filings.

Evan Mielak, a software engineering student, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman as she lay on the bathroom floor of the apartment following a night of drinking April 7, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said in the probable cause statement for Mielak's arrest.

The woman told police Mielak entered the bathroom, pulled down her clothing and digitally penetrated her without consent, Nitz said in the probable cause statement.

At his initial court appearance Friday afternoon, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jason Cooper said Mielak was masturbating as he allegedly assaulted the woman.

The 20-year-old immediately reported the assault to a relative and, a week later, to police, according to the court filings.

She also confronted Mielak about the alleged assault in a phone call Monday as investigators recorded the conversation, Nitz said.

Police on Wednesday arrested Mielak at his address in Lincoln and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged him Friday with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person — the charge prosecutors generally pursue when accusers are under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the alleged assault.

If convicted of the class 2 felony, Mielak could face up to 50 years in prison.

At the 21-year-old's initial court appearance, Cooper, the prosecutor, asked Judge Laurie Yardley to set his percentage bond at $500,000.

But Mielak's attorney, Mona Burton, argued for a lower bond, pointing to the fact that Mielak has no prior criminal history and noting his status as a Regents Scholar at UNL.

Yardley set his percentage bond at $100,000, meaning he must pay $10,000 to be released, and ordered him to stay away from the apartment complex and his accuser.

"He shouldn't go anywhere near that apartment or the victim in this case," she said.

UNL maintains a comprehensive list of campus and local resources for sexual assault survivors on its website, including information on how to report sexual assaults to both law enforcement and the school's Title IX office.

