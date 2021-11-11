UNL student arrested after threatening chancellor on Yik Yak, police say

Last month, as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's police department investigated a series of threats made on social media toward the school's chancellor, the department's assistant police chief issued a piece of advice to students.

"Don't post anything that you wouldn't want to see on the front page of the paper with your name associated with it," Marty Fehringer told the Journal Star in October.

But that warning appears to have come too late for Jude Almquist, the 18-year-old UNL freshman who was the subject of that investigation. He was arrested Thursday and faces a felony charge of terroristic threats.

In a series of posts on Yik Yak, the social media app that allows users to engage in anonymous discourse with others within a 5-mile radius, Almquist is alleged to have made veiled threats toward Chancellor Ronnie Green, according to the affidavit for the student's arrest.

Yik Yak moderators alerted university police Sept. 6 of a threatening post, according to the court filing, in which the student said he "just planted a 2nd B0mb the chancellors office!!! #HesMyChancellor."

YikYak's revival at UNL comes with criminal investigation into threat, court records show Part of the app's draw appears to be linked to its promised anonymity and constantly-evolving discourse. But at least one UNL student has learned the hard way that the curtain of anonymity on YikYak only extends so far.