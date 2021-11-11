 Skip to main content
UNL student arrested after threatening chancellor on Yik Yak, police say
UNL student arrested after threatening chancellor on Yik Yak, police say

Last month, as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's police department investigated a series of threats made on social media toward the school's chancellor, the department's assistant police chief issued a piece of advice to students. 

"Don't post anything that you wouldn't want to see on the front page of the paper with your name associated with it," Marty Fehringer told the Journal Star in October.

But that warning appears to have come too late for Jude Almquist, the 18-year-old UNL freshman who was the subject of that investigation. He was arrested Thursday and faces a felony charge of terroristic threats. 

In a series of posts on Yik Yak, the social media app that allows users to engage in anonymous discourse with others within a 5-mile radius, Almquist is alleged to have made veiled threats toward Chancellor Ronnie Green, according to the affidavit for the student's arrest. 

Yik Yak moderators alerted university police Sept. 6 of a threatening post, according to the court filing, in which the student said he "just planted a 2nd B0mb the chancellors office!!! #HesMyChancellor." 

The tip came only a few weeks after Yik Yak reappeared in Apple's App Store after it was removed in 2017, a move in part due to growing criticism surrounding the platform's often-toxic discourse, one that featured bomb threats that prompted school evacuations.

After interviewing Almquist on Sept. 9, investigators drafted a search warrant for the student's Yik Yak account that turned up more threatening posts. 

"Bomb in the chancellors office," one post read, according to the affidavit. 

"I'm gonna rape the chancellor next," said another. 

"Chancellor green got 360 no scoped lmao," said a third. 

All of the posts came sometime before investigators interviewed Almquist in early September, at a time when Green was facing intense criticism from student activists protesting the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

The posts  and the months-long investigation into them  culminated Thursday when Almquist was arrested on the UNL campus and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

